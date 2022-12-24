Brokerages Set TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) PT at C$65.05

Shares of TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$65.05.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$64.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Scotiabank cut their target price on TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on TC Energy from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

In other news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci sold 1,750 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.06, for a total transaction of C$113,855.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$213,723.74. In related news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.06, for a total transaction of C$113,855.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$213,723.74. Also, Director Mark Yeomans sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.04, for a total value of C$69,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 837 shares in the company, valued at C$48,579.48. Insiders sold 3,380 shares of company stock valued at $208,629 in the last three months.

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at C$55.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.17. TC Energy has a 52 week low of C$53.53 and a 52 week high of C$74.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$59.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$62.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$55.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 109.85%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

