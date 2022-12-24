TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Receives $65.64 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.64.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

TRP opened at $40.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.62. TC Energy has a 52-week low of $39.11 and a 52-week high of $59.38.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. TC Energy had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that TC Energy will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.661 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 103.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in TC Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 2.8% during the third quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in TC Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 18,788 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 4.0% in the third quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in TC Energy by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

