Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) Receives GBX 604.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Glencore plc (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 604.17 ($7.34).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GLEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 530 ($6.44) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 640 ($7.77) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 700 ($8.50) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 700 ($8.50) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 650 ($7.90) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

GLEN opened at GBX 558 ($6.78) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £71.84 billion and a PE ratio of 575.26. Glencore has a 1-year low of GBX 372.05 ($4.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 571.80 ($6.95). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 525.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 487.94.

About Glencore

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

