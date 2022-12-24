Brokerages Set McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) PT at $90.60

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.60.

MKC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $410,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,234. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $160,582.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $410,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,234. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,152 shares of company stock worth $942,632 in the last 90 days. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 0.0 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at $235,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 16.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at approximately $371,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 20.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,827,000 after buying an additional 23,170 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MKC opened at $84.22 on Wednesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $71.19 and a twelve month high of $107.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.66.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.81%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.