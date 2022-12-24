Brokerages Set Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Target Price at $36.75

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.75.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EBS shares. Benchmark downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

Emergent BioSolutions Stock Down 0.4 %

Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. Emergent BioSolutions has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $52.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.07. The firm has a market cap of $548.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Institutional Trading of Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions ( NYSE:EBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.21). The business had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.17 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 9.52%. Equities analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter worth about $1,578,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter worth about $1,474,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Emergent BioSolutions

(Get Rating)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.