Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Receives GBX 978.57 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 978.57 ($11.89).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BVIC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 830 ($10.08) price objective on shares of Britvic in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 935 ($11.36) price target on shares of Britvic in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 960 ($11.66) price objective on shares of Britvic in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

BVIC stock opened at GBX 782.50 ($9.51) on Wednesday. Britvic has a 12 month low of GBX 697.50 ($8.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 960 ($11.66). The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,476.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 772.36 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 792.28.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 21.20 ($0.26) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Britvic’s previous dividend of $7.80. This represents a yield of 2.76%. Britvic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.11%.

In related news, insider Simon Litherland sold 9,546 shares of Britvic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 811 ($9.85), for a total value of £77,418.06 ($94,045.26). Insiders have bought a total of 59 shares of company stock valued at $45,383 in the last 90 days.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company offers its products under the 7UP, Aqua Libra, Ballygowan, Britvic, drench, Robinsons, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, The London Essence, Mathieu Teisseire, Mountain Dew, Pepsi MAX, Plenish, Purdey's, Rockstar

