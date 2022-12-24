Brokerages Set Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Target Price at $105.47

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.47.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MNST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $101.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.76. Monster Beverage has a 12-month low of $71.78 and a 12-month high of $104.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.91.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $1,255,259.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,520.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total value of $7,421,802.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,920.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $1,255,259.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,520.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,504 shares of company stock worth $12,217,237 in the last 90 days. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monster Beverage

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 14.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter valued at about $28,410,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.