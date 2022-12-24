Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Receives $11.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.33.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Energy Fuels from $9.75 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Energy Fuels from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Alex G. Morrison bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $48,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 150,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,458.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 19.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,916,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,950,000 after buying an additional 1,297,636 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,818,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,537,000 after purchasing an additional 208,548 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,486,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,576,000 after purchasing an additional 37,269 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the second quarter valued at $25,287,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Energy Fuels by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,545,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,500,000 after buying an additional 130,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN UUUU opened at $6.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $964.44 million, a PE ratio of -154.25 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.61. Energy Fuels has a 12-month low of $4.69 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.