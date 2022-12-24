Robert W. Baird Begins Coverage on Parsons (NYSE:PSN)

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PSN. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Parsons from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered Parsons from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Parsons from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Parsons from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Parsons to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.63.

Parsons stock opened at $46.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.88. Parsons has a fifty-two week low of $29.25 and a fifty-two week high of $50.15.

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Parsons had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 2.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that Parsons will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Parsons in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Parsons in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Parsons in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Parsons by 64.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Parsons by 93.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

