Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Cloudflare (NYSE:NET)

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 59,791 put options on the company. This is an increase of 164% compared to the average daily volume of 22,642 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.04.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of NET opened at $43.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.54 and a beta of 1.00. Cloudflare has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $141.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 55,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,782,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $2,377,185.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 55,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,782,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 433,459 shares of company stock valued at $21,937,764 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NET. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 23.2% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 363.3% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 11.7% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 46,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 18.8% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 39,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

