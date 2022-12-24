Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Stock Rating Upgraded by DA Davidson

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $126.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $115.00. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.52% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Helen of Troy Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ HELE opened at $103.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Helen of Troy has a 52 week low of $82.94 and a 52 week high of $249.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.53. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Trading of Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $521.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.07 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Helen of Troy will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 15.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 47.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Helen of Troy

(Get Rating)

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.