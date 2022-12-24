XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

XBiotech Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ XBIT opened at $3.08 on Thursday. XBiotech has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $11.90. The stock has a market cap of $93.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XBIT. Swiss National Bank grew its position in XBiotech by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in XBiotech by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in XBiotech by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 19,140 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in XBiotech in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in XBiotech by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 153,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 51,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

About XBiotech

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation, and True Human COVID-19 therapy for treating the COVID-19 mutant virus.

