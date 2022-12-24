IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) PT Raised to C$3.75 at National Bank Financial

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) had its price target boosted by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2.50 to C$3.75 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IAG. Canaccord Genuity Group raised IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1.50 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their price target on IAMGOLD from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America raised IAMGOLD from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $2.10 to $1.65 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.63.

Shares of IAG opened at $2.46 on Thursday. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.56.

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $343.30 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 21.69%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAG. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter valued at $31,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter valued at $41,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in IAMGOLD by 385.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,767 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 50,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD in the second quarter valued at $78,000. 48.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

