Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:TSLL)

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NYSEARCA:TSLL – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 3,223 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 368% compared to the typical volume of 689 call options.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares stock. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NYSEARCA:TSLL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Price Performance

Shares of TSLL opened at $6.31 on Friday. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $28.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.39.

