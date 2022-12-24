Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:SOXS)

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 17,032 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 49% compared to the average volume of 11,404 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXS. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $327,000.

NYSEARCA SOXS opened at $39.66 on Friday. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares has a 12 month low of $26.80 and a 12 month high of $89.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.99.

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

