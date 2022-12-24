Pacira BioSciences’ (PCRX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their buy rating on shares of Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. Wedbush currently has a $88.00 target price on the stock.
PCRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Friday, October 21st. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.82.
Pacira BioSciences Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $39.67 on Wednesday. Pacira BioSciences has a 1-year low of $37.69 and a 1-year high of $82.16. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 96.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.03.
Insider Activity at Pacira BioSciences
In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $80,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,924. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Pacira BioSciences
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 14,433.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the second quarter worth $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 380.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 32.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the second quarter worth about $152,000.
Pacira BioSciences Company Profile
Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pacira BioSciences (PCRX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.