Pacira BioSciences’ (PCRX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their buy rating on shares of Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. Wedbush currently has a $88.00 target price on the stock.

PCRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Friday, October 21st. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.82.

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $39.67 on Wednesday. Pacira BioSciences has a 1-year low of $37.69 and a 1-year high of $82.16. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 96.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.03.

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $167.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $80,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,924. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 14,433.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the second quarter worth $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 380.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 32.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the second quarter worth about $152,000.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

