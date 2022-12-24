Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:TZA)

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 20,842 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 55% compared to the typical volume of 13,429 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $1,153,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 388,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,870,000 after buying an additional 69,848 shares in the last quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 144.0% in the 3rd quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 24,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 14,297 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $391,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Stock Down 1.2 %

TZA opened at $35.33 on Friday. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $25.38 and a fifty-two week high of $53.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.39 and a 200 day moving average of $36.95.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

