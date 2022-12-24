Calix (NYSE:CALX) PT Raised to $88.00

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CALX. Northland Securities increased their target price on Calix from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Calix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen increased their target price on Calix from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen increased their price objective on Calix from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Calix from $69.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.22.

Get Calix alerts:

Calix Price Performance

Shares of CALX opened at $67.47 on Thursday. Calix has a 1 year low of $31.59 and a 1 year high of $80.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.03 and a beta of 1.64.

Insider Transactions at Calix

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $236.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.25 million. Calix had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Calix will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total value of $353,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $223,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,205,072.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total value of $353,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,176 shares of company stock worth $2,346,735. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calix

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Calix by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,585,133 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $463,756,000 after purchasing an additional 118,530 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Calix by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,769,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $352,731,000 after purchasing an additional 373,464 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Calix by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,963,582 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,259,000 after purchasing an additional 363,741 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Calix by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,801,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $110,130,000 after acquiring an additional 61,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Calix by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,715,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $104,879,000 after acquiring an additional 90,042 shares in the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Calix

(Get Rating)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.