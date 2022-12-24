MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Now Covered by Maxim Group

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MDWD. StockNews.com started coverage on MediWound in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on MediWound from $42.00 to $38.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.13.
MediWound Stock Up 5.0 %
NASDAQ:MDWD opened at $11.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.84. MediWound has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $23.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.10.
Institutional Trading of MediWound
MediWound Company Profile
MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MediWound (MDWD)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.