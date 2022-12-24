MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Now Covered by Maxim Group

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MDWD. StockNews.com started coverage on MediWound in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on MediWound from $42.00 to $38.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.13.

MediWound Stock Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ:MDWD opened at $11.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.84. MediWound has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $23.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Trading of MediWound

MediWound Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDWD. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in MediWound in the third quarter valued at $2,663,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MediWound in the third quarter valued at $1,775,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in MediWound by 7.2% in the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 562,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in MediWound by 3.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in MediWound in the third quarter valued at $405,000. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

See Also

