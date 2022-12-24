ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 14,403 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 130% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,259 put options.

ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKG opened at $28.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.00. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 52 week low of $26.38 and a 52 week high of $64.24.

Get ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management raised its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 387.6% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 1,099.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.