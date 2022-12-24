Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC)

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 5,024 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,441% compared to the typical volume of 326 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ellington Financial

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ellington Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,914,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,734,000 after buying an additional 97,749 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ellington Financial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,642,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,418,000 after buying an additional 62,439 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ellington Financial by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 2,639,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,718,000 after buying an additional 609,637 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ellington Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,131,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,557,000 after buying an additional 59,557 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Ellington Financial by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,255,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,285,000 after buying an additional 696,392 shares during the period. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ellington Financial Price Performance

NYSE:EFC opened at $12.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $783.89 million, a P/E ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.83. Ellington Financial has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $18.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 21.09 and a quick ratio of 21.09.

Ellington Financial Dividend Announcement

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $36.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.03 million. Ellington Financial had a negative net margin of 40.37% and a positive return on equity of 9.99%. Analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is currently -151.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

