Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Cleveland-Cliffs Call Options (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 61,323 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 14% compared to the average volume of 53,724 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cleveland-Cliffs

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter valued at $65,050,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at $130,587,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter valued at $47,225,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $322,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,506,741 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,433,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,018 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CLF. UBS Group began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Argus lowered their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.50 to $13.60 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

NYSE CLF opened at $16.90 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.95 and a 200-day moving average of $16.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The mining company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

