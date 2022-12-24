DA Davidson Increases Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Price Target to $44.00

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by DA Davidson from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup set a $49.00 target price on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

Shares of HOG stock opened at $41.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.09 and its 200 day moving average is $39.02. Harley-Davidson has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $48.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.33. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 327.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

About Harley-Davidson

(Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.