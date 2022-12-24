DA Davidson Increases Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Price Target to $44.00

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2022

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOGGet Rating) had its price objective raised by DA Davidson from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup set a $49.00 target price on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

Shares of HOG stock opened at $41.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.09 and its 200 day moving average is $39.02. Harley-Davidson has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $48.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOGGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.33. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 327.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

About Harley-Davidson

(Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG)

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.