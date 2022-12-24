Fastly Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:FSLY)

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 57,363 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 592% compared to the average daily volume of 8,293 call options.

Fastly Stock Performance

FSLY opened at $7.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $979.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.02. Fastly has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $39.74.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $108.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.26 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 22.82% and a negative net margin of 49.05%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fastly will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Fastly

Several research firms recently commented on FSLY. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Fastly in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Fastly from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Fastly from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Fastly from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.39.

In other Fastly news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $56,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 253,246 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,695.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 10,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $106,936.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 377,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,956.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $56,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 253,246 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,695.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 519,787 shares of company stock valued at $5,170,636. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fastly

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the third quarter valued at $418,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 36.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 67,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 18,120 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 145.7% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 120,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 71,417 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 2.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,062,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,895,000 after acquiring an additional 58,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 5.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,899,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,843,000 after acquiring an additional 582,897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Further Reading

