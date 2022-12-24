ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 84.50% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PRQR opened at $2.71 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average is $0.95. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $8.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $193.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 5,344,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,740,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 315,000 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 184.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 1,707,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 1,108,221 shares in the last quarter. M28 Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $907,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 977,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 268,315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It primarily develops sepofarsen that is in phase II/III clinical trial illuminate trial for treating leber congenital amaurosis 10 disease; and ultevursen, which is in phase II/III clinical trial to treat USH2A-mediated retinitis pigmentosa and usher syndrome.

