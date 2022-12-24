ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 84.50% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.75.
ProQR Therapeutics Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ PRQR opened at $2.71 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average is $0.95. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $8.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $193.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.00.
About ProQR Therapeutics
ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It primarily develops sepofarsen that is in phase II/III clinical trial illuminate trial for treating leber congenital amaurosis 10 disease; and ultevursen, which is in phase II/III clinical trial to treat USH2A-mediated retinitis pigmentosa and usher syndrome.
