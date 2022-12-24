Boeing (NYSE:BA) PT Set at $121.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) received a $121.00 target price from investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 36.00% from the company’s current price.

BA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $209.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.88.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $189.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $112.27 billion, a PE ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.18 and its 200-day moving average is $154.53. Boeing has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $229.67.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing will post -8.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. United Bank boosted its stake in Boeing by 4.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 2.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,770 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 16.6% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Boeing by 0.9% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,984 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

