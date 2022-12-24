Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA) and 23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Financial Contrast

Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA – Get Rating) and 23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.0% of Pasithea Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.5% of 23andMe shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Pasithea Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.8% of 23andMe shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Pasithea Therapeutics has a beta of -0.34, suggesting that its share price is 134% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 23andMe has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pasithea Therapeutics -3,133.55% -16.40% -15.82% 23andMe -105.68% -33.82% -26.80%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Pasithea Therapeutics and 23andMe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Pasithea Therapeutics and 23andMe, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pasithea Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A 23andMe 0 1 4 0 2.80

23andMe has a consensus price target of 5.60, suggesting a potential upside of 153.39%. Given 23andMe’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe 23andMe is more favorable than Pasithea Therapeutics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pasithea Therapeutics and 23andMe’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pasithea Therapeutics $20,000.00 844.56 -$2.17 million N/A N/A 23andMe $271.89 million 3.70 -$217.49 million -0.72 -3.07

Pasithea Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 23andMe.

Summary

23andMe beats Pasithea Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pasithea Therapeutics

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in research and discovery of treatments for psychiatric and neurological disorders. It also intends to operate anti-depression clinics and provide business support services using trained pharmacists to administer intravenous infusions of ketamine. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, Florida.

About 23andMe

23andMe Holding Co. operates as a consumer genetics testing company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the drug development; and discovery and development of novel therapies to improve patient lives across various therapeutic areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as offers out-licensing of intellectual property associated with identified drug targets related to drug candidates under clinical development. It has a collaboration agreement with GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property (No.3) Limited to leverage genetic insights to validate, develop, and commercialize drugs. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

