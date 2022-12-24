Critical Comparison: U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) & Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK)

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) and Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares U.S. Silica and Zentek’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Silica $1.10 billion 0.86 -$33.76 million $0.34 36.71 Zentek $280,000.00 568.77 -$30.87 million ($0.13) -12.31

Zentek has lower revenue, but higher earnings than U.S. Silica. Zentek is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than U.S. Silica, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Silica 1.97% 6.40% 1.81% Zentek -1,617.24% -405.71% -301.18%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares U.S. Silica and Zentek’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for U.S. Silica and Zentek, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Silica 0 1 1 0 2.50 Zentek 0 0 1 0 3.00

U.S. Silica currently has a consensus price target of $18.75, indicating a potential upside of 50.24%. Zentek has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 118.75%. Given Zentek’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zentek is more favorable than U.S. Silica.

Risk & Volatility

U.S. Silica has a beta of 2.71, meaning that its share price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zentek has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.7% of U.S. Silica shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Zentek shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of U.S. Silica shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

U.S. Silica beats Zentek on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products. It also provides various grades of whole-grain round silica to the foundry industry; ground silica and industrial minerals products for various products; and engineered performance materials made from diatomaceous earth (DE), clay, and perlite. In addition, the company offers transportation, equipment rental, and contract labor services. It serves oilfield services companies, and exploration and production companies that are engaged in hydraulic fracturing, building products, chemicals, fillers and extenders, filtration, glass, recreation, testing industries, and industrial and specialty products end markets. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Katy, Texas.

About Zentek

Zentek Ltd. engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating under the ZenGUARD brand, surgical masks, HVAC filters, personal protective equipment, rapid detection point of care diagnostics tests, and pharmaceutical products based on graphene-based compound. In addition, it develops synthesize graphene, graphene oxide, and graphene quantum dots for applications of graphene. The company was formerly known as ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. and changed its name to Zentek Ltd. in October 2021. Zentek Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Thunder Bay, Canada.

