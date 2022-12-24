DA Davidson Upgrades Sezzle (OTC:SEZNL) to “Buy”

Sezzle (OTC:SEZNL – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Sezzle Price Performance
SEZNL stock opened at $0.37 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.43. Sezzle has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $2.49.
Sezzle Company Profile
