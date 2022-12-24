DA Davidson Upgrades Sezzle (OTC:SEZNL) to “Buy”

Sezzle (OTC:SEZNL – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Sezzle Price Performance

SEZNL stock opened at $0.37 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.43. Sezzle has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $2.49.

Get Sezzle alerts:

Sezzle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company in United States, Canada, India, and Europe. The company provides payment solution at online stores and various brick-and-mortar retail locations that connects consumers with merchants. Its platform enables customers to make online purchases and split the payment for the purchase in four equal interest free payments over six weeks.

Receive News & Ratings for Sezzle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sezzle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.