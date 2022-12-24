Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Price Target Increased to $43.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 62.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KDNY. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

Chinook Therapeutics Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock opened at $26.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.52. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 0.08. Chinook Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $27.44.

Insider Transactions at Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KDNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.35 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 207.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that Chinook Therapeutics will post -2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, CEO Eric Dobmeier sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $669,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,391,791.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Tom Frohlich sold 7,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $144,918.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 143,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,528.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric Dobmeier sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $669,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,391,791.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,687 shares of company stock valued at $1,484,469. Insiders own 23.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 9.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 17,710 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 2.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $568,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $5,510,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

