Financial Comparison: Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) vs. Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) and Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Enerplus has a beta of 2.25, indicating that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crescent Energy has a beta of 2.44, indicating that its stock price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Enerplus and Crescent Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enerplus $963.90 million 4.05 $234.44 million $2.94 5.99 Crescent Energy $1.48 billion 1.45 -$358.54 million N/A N/A

Dividends

Enerplus has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Crescent Energy.

Enerplus pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Crescent Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Enerplus pays out 7.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Enerplus has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Enerplus and Crescent Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enerplus 34.14% 88.11% 30.64% Crescent Energy 11.11% 130.62% 14.23%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.0% of Enerplus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of Crescent Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Enerplus shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.0% of Crescent Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Enerplus and Crescent Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enerplus 0 1 4 0 2.80 Crescent Energy 0 2 2 0 2.50

Enerplus presently has a consensus target price of $24.13, suggesting a potential upside of 36.92%. Crescent Energy has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.71%. Given Enerplus’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Enerplus is more favorable than Crescent Energy.

Summary

Enerplus beats Crescent Energy on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable gross reserves of approximately 8.2 million barrels (MMbbls) of light and medium crude oil; 20.7 MMbbls of heavy crude oil; 299.3 MMbbls of tight oil; 56.2 MMbbls of natural gas liquids; 19.7 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of conventional natural gas; and 1,367.9 Bcf of shale gas. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 1,528 gross undrilled locations, including 567 gross operated drilling locations; and 531.6 net million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

