Erste Group Bank (OTC:EBKOF) Rating Increased to Buy at Kepler Capital Markets

Erste Group Bank (OTC:EBKOF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a $39.00 price target on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.03% from the stock’s current price.
Erste Group Bank Trading Down 2.9 %
EBKOF opened at $31.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.05. Erste Group Bank has a one year low of $20.55 and a one year high of $51.24.
Erste Group Bank Company Profile
