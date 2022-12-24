Erste Group Bank (OTC:EBKOF) Rating Increased to Buy at Kepler Capital Markets

Erste Group Bank (OTC:EBKOF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a $39.00 price target on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.03% from the stock’s current price.

Erste Group Bank Trading Down 2.9 %

EBKOF opened at $31.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.05. Erste Group Bank has a one year low of $20.55 and a one year high of $51.24.

Get Erste Group Bank alerts:

Erste Group Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Erste Group Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erste Group Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.