Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Price Target to C$2.60

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.40 to C$2.60 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

TGB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Taseko Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Taseko Mines in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Taseko Mines from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Taseko Mines Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN TGB opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. Taseko Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $441.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.33 and a beta of 1.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Taseko Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:TGB Get Rating ) (TSE:TKO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $68.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.32 million. Taseko Mines had a positive return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taseko Mines will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Taseko Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Taseko Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Taseko Mines by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,761 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10,450 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Taseko Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Taseko Mines by 923.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,666 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

