EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Reaffirms Buy Rating for Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI)

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $2.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Superior Drilling Products in a research note on Sunday, December 11th. They set a buy rating for the company.
Superior Drilling Products Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.95 million, a PE ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.87. Superior Drilling Products has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $1.84.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Superior Drilling Products
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Superior Drilling Products stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) by 120.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 451,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 247,328 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.60% of Superior Drilling Products worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.
Superior Drilling Products Company Profile
Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.
