EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Reaffirms Buy Rating for Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI)

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $2.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Superior Drilling Products in a research note on Sunday, December 11th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.95 million, a PE ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.87. Superior Drilling Products has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $1.84.

In related news, major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 50,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $40,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,939,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,744. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders bought 159,084 shares of company stock worth $127,617 over the last three months. 50.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Superior Drilling Products stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) by 120.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 451,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 247,328 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.60% of Superior Drilling Products worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

