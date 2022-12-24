Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Price Target Cut to C$81.00

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$82.00 to C$81.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on IMO. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$73.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Scotiabank downgraded Imperial Oil from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.10.

Shares of IMO stock opened at $48.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of $34.94 and a 12-month high of $58.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.50.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 28.06% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. Equities analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.3226 per share. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.15%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,805,937 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,216,479,000 after purchasing an additional 10,607,896 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 31.1% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,897,198 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $465,573,000 after buying an additional 2,346,871 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,069,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $341,591,000 after acquiring an additional 109,916 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,534,205 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,458,000 after acquiring an additional 188,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Imperial Oil by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,592,546 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $75,025,000 after acquiring an additional 87,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

