TD Securities Increases Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Price Target to C$2.50

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TGB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.40 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Taseko Mines in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Taseko Mines Price Performance

TGB opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $441.06 million, a P/E ratio of -51.33 and a beta of 1.97. Taseko Mines has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $2.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:TGB Get Rating ) (TSE:TKO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $68.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.32 million. Taseko Mines had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 2.21%. Equities analysts forecast that Taseko Mines will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGB. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 57.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,761 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10,450 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Taseko Mines in the second quarter worth $31,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Taseko Mines in the second quarter worth $31,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Taseko Mines by 923.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,666 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Taseko Mines in the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.