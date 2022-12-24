Analysts Set Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) PT at $3.59

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.59.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Ouster to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup cut shares of Ouster from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.70 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Ouster from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ouster in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Ouster in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:OUST opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $163.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average is $1.39. Ouster has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 6.70.

Ouster ( NYSE:OUST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Ouster had a negative return on equity of 52.75% and a negative net margin of 297.38%. The firm had revenue of $11.20 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Ouster will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Nathan Dickerman sold 30,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $37,024.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 890,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,368.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ouster news, insider Nathan Dickerman sold 30,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $37,024.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 890,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,368.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Anna Brunelle sold 25,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $31,097.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,323,690 shares in the company, valued at $2,811,664.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,196 shares of company stock worth $83,727. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ouster by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,373,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,030,000 after purchasing an additional 192,017 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ouster by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,578,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 54,781 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Ouster by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 2,618,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 8,805 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ouster by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,313,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 42,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Ouster by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,061,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 54,404 shares in the last quarter. 28.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

