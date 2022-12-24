Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) and Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. (NASDAQ:IINN) Critical Analysis

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) and Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. (NASDAQ:IINN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Cytosorbents has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has a beta of 2.65, indicating that its stock price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.0% of Cytosorbents shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Cytosorbents shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytosorbents $43.17 million 1.42 -$24.56 million ($0.95) -1.47 Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. N/A N/A -$16.95 million N/A N/A

This table compares Cytosorbents and Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cytosorbents.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Cytosorbents and Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytosorbents 0 0 1 0 3.00 Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cytosorbents currently has a consensus target price of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 310.71%. Given Cytosorbents’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Cytosorbents is more favorable than Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N..

Profitability

This table compares Cytosorbents and Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytosorbents -114.61% -80.80% -54.01% Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. N/A N/A N/A

About Cytosorbents

(Get Rating)

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of perioperative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant. The company also develops VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals; CytoSorb-XL, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis and other critical illnesses; HemoDefend blood purification technology platform to reduce contaminants in the blood supply that can cause transfusion reactions or disease when administering blood and blood products to patients, as well as removal of anti-A and anti-B blood group antibodies from fresh whole blood and plasma; K+ontrol for treatment of severe hyperkalemia in patients with life-threatening conditions; and ContrastSorb for the removal of IV contrast in blood administered during CT imaging, an angiogram, or during a vascular interventional radiology procedure to reduce the risk of contrast-induced nephropathy. In addition, it is involved in the development of BetaSorb, a device for the prevention and treatment of health complications caused by the accumulation of metabolic toxins in patients with chronic renal failure; DrugSorb, a device to remove toxic chemicals from the blood; and DrugSorb-ATR, an antithrombotic removal system. The company was formerly known as MedaSorb Technologies Corporation and changed its name to Cytosorbents Corporation in May 2010. Cytosorbents Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

About Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.

(Get Rating)

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd., a specialty medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of respiratory support technology to provide an alternative to invasive mechanical ventilation (MV) for the treatment of respiratory failure. Its lead product is the augmented respiration technology system (ART), a respiratory support system comprising minimally invasive, portable dual lumen cannula, which is inserted into the jugular vein and utilizes extra-corporeal direct blood oxygenation to elevate and stabilize declining oxygen saturation levels. The company was formerly known as Insense Medical Ltd. and changed its name to Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. in July 2020. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Ra'annana, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.