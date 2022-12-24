Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Receives $110.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set a “top pick” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $45,328.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,581.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 21.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,088,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4,359.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,465,000 after purchasing an additional 959,519 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,449,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,319,000 after purchasing an additional 835,982 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 232.9% during the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 927,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,540,000 after purchasing an additional 648,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,520,000. 46.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE H opened at $91.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Hyatt Hotels has a 1 year low of $70.12 and a 1 year high of $108.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 77.86 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.20.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.33. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.