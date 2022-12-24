Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Receives $110.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.00.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set a “top pick” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels
In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $45,328.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,581.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 21.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance
NYSE H opened at $91.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Hyatt Hotels has a 1 year low of $70.12 and a 1 year high of $108.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 77.86 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.20.
Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.33. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Hyatt Hotels Company Profile
Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.
