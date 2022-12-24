Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) and GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI) Head to Head Survey

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) and GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Robinhood Markets and GAMCO Investors’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Robinhood Markets $1.82 billion 3.88 -$3.69 billion ($7.29) -1.09 GAMCO Investors $301.13 million 1.27 $73.20 million $2.09 6.95

GAMCO Investors has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Robinhood Markets. Robinhood Markets is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GAMCO Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Robinhood Markets 3 5 4 0 2.08 GAMCO Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Robinhood Markets and GAMCO Investors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus price target of $12.21, suggesting a potential upside of 53.64%. Given Robinhood Markets’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Robinhood Markets is more favorable than GAMCO Investors.

Volatility & Risk

Robinhood Markets has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GAMCO Investors has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.8% of Robinhood Markets shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.5% of GAMCO Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of Robinhood Markets shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 81.2% of GAMCO Investors shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Robinhood Markets and GAMCO Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Robinhood Markets -149.53% -11.92% -3.86% GAMCO Investors 19.78% 51.48% 24.10%

Summary

GAMCO Investors beats Robinhood Markets on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Robinhood Markets

(Get Rating)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade. Robinhood Markets, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

About GAMCO Investors

(Get Rating)

GAMCO Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies. The firm, through its subsidiaries, manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and manages equity mutual funds for its clients. Through its subsidiaries the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolios. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. The firm was founded in 1976 and is based in Rye, New York with additional offices in Greenwich, Connecticut; Bannockburn, Illinois; and Tokyo, Japan. GAMCO Investors, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Ggcp Holdings Llc.

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.