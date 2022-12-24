Brokerages Set Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Target Price at $2.26

Shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.26.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Westpark Capital started coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Velodyne Lidar from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1.00 to $0.85 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

In related news, Director Virginia Boulet purchased 30,000 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $29,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,597.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 35,623 shares of company stock valued at $34,221 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLDR. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 654.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 19,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 16,790 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 9,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VLDR opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $178.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.21. Velodyne Lidar has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $5.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.09.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative return on equity of 64.20% and a negative net margin of 384.34%. Research analysts predict that Velodyne Lidar will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers surround-view lidar for autonomous vehicles, drones, security, mobile robots, and mapping applications; and solid state lidar for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous applications. The company also provides Vella Development Kit that provides access to lidar-based perception software paired with sensors; Intelligent Infrastructure Solution for monitoring traffic networks and public spaces to generate real-time data analytics and predictions for enhancing traffic and crowd flow efficiency; and Vella software solution, a data curation software platform.

