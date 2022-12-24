Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Receives $67.71 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.71.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Legend Biotech from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Legend Biotech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Legend Biotech from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Shares of LEGN opened at $49.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.87 and a beta of -0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.13 and a 200-day moving average of $47.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Legend Biotech has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $57.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Legend Biotech by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Legend Biotech by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

