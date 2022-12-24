CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW) versus Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Financial Contrast

CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW – Get Rating) and Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

CCA Industries has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Waldencast has a beta of -0.57, indicating that its stock price is 157% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CCA Industries and Waldencast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CCA Industries -5.41% N/A N/A Waldencast N/A N/A -1.71%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

0.5% of CCA Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.8% of Waldencast shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.1% of CCA Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Waldencast shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares CCA Industries and Waldencast’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CCA Industries $13.84 million 0.19 -$600,000.00 ($0.11) -3.55 Waldencast N/A N/A -$14.43 million N/A N/A

CCA Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Waldencast.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CCA Industries and Waldencast, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CCA Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Waldencast 0 0 4 0 3.00

Waldencast has a consensus price target of $12.63, suggesting a potential upside of 40.11%. Given Waldencast’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Waldencast is more favorable than CCA Industries.

Summary

CCA Industries beats Waldencast on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CCA Industries

CCA Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes health and beauty aid products in the United States and internationally. It offers oral health-care products under the Plus+White brand; skin-care products under the Sudden Change and Porcelana brand names; nail treatments under the brand name of Nutra Nail; medicated topical and shave gels under the Bikini Zone brand; depilatories under the Hair Off brand and; perfumes under the brand name of Sunset Cafe. The company markets its products to drug, food, and mass-merchandise retail chains; warehouse clubs; and wholesale beauty-aids through independent sales representatives and distributors, as well as through Internet. CCA Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Lyndhurst, New Jersey.

About Waldencast

Waldencast plc, a skincare company, develops, markets, and sells skin health products worldwide. The company offers approximately 200 cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians. It sells its products to dermatologists, plastic surgeons, and other physicians who focuses on aesthetic and therapeutic skincare, including physicians on site at medical spas, through its direct sales force; and through distribution partners. The company was founded in 1988 and is based in White Plains, New York.

