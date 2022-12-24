Brokerages Set Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Price Target at $24.25

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.25.

Several research firms recently commented on HLF. Citigroup dropped their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. B. Riley dropped their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Master Fu sold 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $3,599,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,778,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,710,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Herbalife Nutrition news, EVP Henry C. Wang purchased 2,500 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.74 per share, with a total value of $31,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 41,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,359.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Master Fu sold 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $3,599,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,778,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,710,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 26,175 shares of company stock valued at $332,526 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLF. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 87.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 61.1% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 50.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 59.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HLF opened at $14.45 on Wednesday. Herbalife Nutrition has a fifty-two week low of $12.04 and a fifty-two week high of $45.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.95 and a 200-day moving average of $21.48.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

