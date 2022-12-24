Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Receives $193.15 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $187.92.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $152.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $216.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $205.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Signature Bank Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $115.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.63. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $111.02 and a 1 year high of $374.76.

Signature Bank Announces Dividend

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $717.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.63 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 41.55% and a return on equity of 16.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signature Bank

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 15.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,171,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,082,941,000 after purchasing an additional 980,520 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 56.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,244,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $939,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,674 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,682,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,374,378,000 after purchasing an additional 310,514 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 72.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,198,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $939,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,224 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,090,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $906,927,000 after purchasing an additional 55,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

