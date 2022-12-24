Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Receives $133.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.20.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMED. Benchmark reduced their target price on Amedisys from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Amedisys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Amedisys from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Amedisys from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Amedisys to $103.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amedisys

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 898 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,384,041 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $238,457,000 after purchasing an additional 263,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,101 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amedisys Stock Performance

Amedisys stock opened at $81.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.67 and a 200-day moving average of $106.59. Amedisys has a 1 year low of $79.48 and a 1 year high of $179.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.09). Amedisys had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $557.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amedisys will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amedisys

(Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.