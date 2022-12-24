Head to Head Review: FlexiInternational Software (OTCMKTS:FLXI) vs. Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO)

FlexiInternational Software (OTCMKTS:FLXI – Get Rating) and Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares FlexiInternational Software and Domo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FlexiInternational Software N/A N/A N/A Domo -39.79% N/A -51.83%

Volatility & Risk

FlexiInternational Software has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Domo has a beta of 2.25, indicating that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FlexiInternational Software N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Domo $257.96 million 1.77 -$102.11 million ($3.55) -3.73

This table compares FlexiInternational Software and Domo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

FlexiInternational Software has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Domo.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.4% of Domo shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of FlexiInternational Software shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Domo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for FlexiInternational Software and Domo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FlexiInternational Software 0 0 0 0 N/A Domo 0 0 5 0 3.00

Domo has a consensus price target of $24.60, suggesting a potential upside of 85.94%. Given Domo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Domo is more favorable than FlexiInternational Software.

Summary

Domo beats FlexiInternational Software on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FlexiInternational Software

FlexiInternational Software Inc. develops, markets, and supports back office accounting software solutions for companies in banking and credit union, insurance, financial services, and other service industries worldwide. The company offers offers FlexiFinancials suite that consists of FlexiLedger, a core repository of financial transactions; FlexiPayables, an accounts payable module; FlexiPurchasing to track and streamline the purchasing processes; FlexiAssets, a fixed assets module; FlexiProjects that manages, tracks, and analyzes project costs, budgets, encumbrances, and status; FlexiFDW, an event-driven data repository; and FlexiReceivables for companies to manage and track their receivables. It also provides FlexiTools applications to customize FlexiFinancials, such as FlexiDesigner to customize the FlexiFinancials Suite GUI using an interactive visual design editor; and FlexiDB that allows the customization of the Flexi database structures. In addition, the company offers FlexiInfo Suite that consist of FlexiWorkflow, an application that is integrated with various FlexiFinancial modules; FlexiImaging that provides integration with various third party imaging solutions, including Microsoft SharePoint; and RenovoFYI, a Web based financial report writer. Further, it provides FlexiIntegration suite that consists of FlexiAPIs that provide real-time, synchronous access to functional components within the FlexiFinancials Suite of applications; FlexiNetExchange to provide a seamless integration with Jack Henry's Silverlake core banking solution, Synergy Workflow, and Synergy Imaging; and FlexiImport/Export Wizard that allow users to import and export data. Furthermore, the company offers consulting, training and education, and support services. It has strategic partnerships with Acturis; and Jack Henry & Associates. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Shelton, Connecticut with additional locations in Naples, Florida; and Surrey, United Kingdom.

About Domo

Domo, Inc. operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones. The company was formerly known as Domo Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Domo, Inc. in December 2011. Domo, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, Utah.

