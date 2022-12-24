Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Receives $35.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RMBS shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Rambus from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Rambus from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Rambus Price Performance

Rambus stock opened at $35.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.12 and a 200-day moving average of $28.27. Rambus has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $39.34. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.47 and a beta of 1.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $112.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.00 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 5.69% and a positive return on equity of 20.24%. Rambus’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rambus will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rambus news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $256,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,415. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 7,500 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $256,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,415. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 51,772 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.51, for a total transaction of $1,993,739.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 191,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,355,987.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,124 shares of company stock worth $4,825,048 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rambus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Rambus by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,155,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,374,000 after acquiring an additional 36,943 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Rambus in the third quarter valued at approximately $872,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Rambus by 6.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 281,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,166,000 after acquiring an additional 16,487 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Rambus by 3.6% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Rambus by 1.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,138,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,099,000 after acquiring an additional 69,862 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rambus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

Featured Articles

