Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Issued By DA Davidson

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Huntington Bancshares in a report issued on Wednesday, December 21st. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Huntington Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ FY2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $14.05 on Thursday. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $203,919,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,854,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $568,053,000 after acquiring an additional 7,947,366 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,897,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,001,438,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774,643 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,566,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,539,000 after acquiring an additional 6,214,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,263,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $833,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, Director Gary Torgow bought 16,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $248,316.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 910,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,424,506. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Gary Torgow acquired 16,835 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $248,316.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 910,136 shares in the company, valued at $13,424,506. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $433,169.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,779 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.06%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Stories

