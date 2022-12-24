Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($1.19) Per Share

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Viking Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.19) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.66). The consensus estimate for Viking Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.88) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at ($1.24) EPS.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02.

VKTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ VKTX opened at $8.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.01 million, a P/E ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.43. Viking Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $8.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,442,000 after acquiring an additional 27,971 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,680,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,041,000 after purchasing an additional 296,353 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Viking Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 30,613 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,375,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after buying an additional 312,377 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,638,000. 34.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

